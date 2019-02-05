Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaye Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaye E. Davis


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kaye E. Davis Obituary
Kaye E. Davis

October 2, 1946 ~ February 3, 2019

Rolesville

Frances Kaye Edwards Davis, 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kaye was born on October 2, 1946, to the late Rutherford Lee and Martha Frances "Sal" Edwards. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Kaye is survived by her husband of 54 years Howard E "Pete" Davis, two daughters, Gina Stallings (Steve) of Wake Forest and Leian Hearne (Bill) of Raleigh. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren wo were the lights of her life; her sister Sharron E Goodwin (Mike) of Youngsville, 6 nieces and nephews and 10 great- nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Prince who was always by her side.

Kaye's passion was her family. She loved being surrounded by them for Sunday lunches or their pop-in visits. Kaye's other passion was her rose garden. She loved sharing her beautiful roses with family and friends.

The funeral Service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest. The burial will follow at Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1 pm – 1:45 pm at Bright's Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Duke Children's Hospital.

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now