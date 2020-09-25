Kaye Hathaway Worsley
April 11, 1940 - September 22, 2020
Wilmington, NC
Kaye Hathaway Worsley passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Wilmington, NC on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 80.
Kaye is survived by her husband of 61 years, David Worsley of Wilmington; son Dave Worsley Jr. and wife Shelly of Greensboro, NC, son Mike Worsley of Wilmington, NC, daughter Susan Worsley Salem and husband Casey of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren Austin, Lindsay, Lauren, Joshua, Avery, and great-grandson Ryder; sisters Joyce Butts of Keystone Heights, Florida, June Shearin of Enfield, NC, Faye Adcox of Macclesfield, NC, and Emily Turner of Macclesfield, NC. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Reba Hathaway and stepfather Craig Stallings, and brother James Craig "Bud" Stallings, Jr. of Macclesfield, NC.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service, with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare/Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Association
.