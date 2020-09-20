Keith Allen

Keith Erwin Allen



12/28/1926 - 9/17/2020



Florence



Keith Erwin Allen passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Luther and Gertrude Allen of Franklin, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his beloved twin brother, Lt. Col. Johnny G. Lough (Retired Maryland State Police), 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Keith was raised and educated in Franklin, W.V. Always a Mountaineer fan, Keith is a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Business Administration. Keith was a veteran of World War II (Navy) and the Korean War (Army). He served with the precursor to the U.S. Navy Seals during WWII in a highly classified mission in China. He was one of 26 surviving members out of 2500 who served in the Sino American Cooperation Organization (SACO) in WWII. Their mission with SACO wasn't declassified until about 1970. Keith was a long-time member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Raleigh, N.C. and attended St. Catherine's Episcopal Church after moving to Florence, SC. Keith is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sue Ann Allen; his daughter, Cynthia "Cindi" Nixon (Mike) of Florence and his son, Keith E. "Chip" Allen II of Arizona; his 3 grandchildren, Ricky Nixon (Florence), Abby Allen (Chicago) and Ressa Nixon (Florence); and several nieces and nephews. Keith was also loved by his three caregivers, Debra Starks, Mary Williams and Yvette Bruce. Special thanks are given to Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Chandler, Kathy Hayes, Cody Locklear, Eddie Irick, Dr. Patrick Jebailey and McLeod Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Keith's name to St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 4205 Byrnes Blvd., Florence, SC 29506 or St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh, NC 27608. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to assist the Allen family.



