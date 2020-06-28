Kelly Diane Johnson
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Diane Johnson

June 28, 1980-June 9, 2020

Raleigh

Kelly was born in Los Angeles, California, to Kim and Ronald Johnson Sr. She graduated from Pine Forest Sr. High School in 1998, received her Associate's degree from Fayetteville Technical Community College in 2002, and received her cosmetology license from Fayetteville Beauty College in 2010. Kelly had a flair for art and hair-styling, and she loved wakeboarding and seeking out adventure. She had a gentle soul and was loved by everyone she met. Kelly is survived by her parents, her grandmothers Ethel Dittrich and Dorothy Kistler, and her brother, Ronald L. Johnson Jr. A celebration of her life will be held in Carrboro, NC, in early August.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 27, 2020
Kelly was a sweet ray of sunshine. She will be missed by many.
Tammy Payne
Friend
June 27, 2020
Kim, I am so sorry about Kelly. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. May God be with you and bring you peace and comfort.
Beverly Hobgood
June 27, 2020
Kim, I am so sorry about your loss of your beautiful daughter, Kelly. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May God be with you and bring peace and comfort.
Beverly Hobgood
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved