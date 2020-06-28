Kelly Diane Johnson



June 28, 1980-June 9, 2020



Raleigh



Kelly was born in Los Angeles, California, to Kim and Ronald Johnson Sr. She graduated from Pine Forest Sr. High School in 1998, received her Associate's degree from Fayetteville Technical Community College in 2002, and received her cosmetology license from Fayetteville Beauty College in 2010. Kelly had a flair for art and hair-styling, and she loved wakeboarding and seeking out adventure. She had a gentle soul and was loved by everyone she met. Kelly is survived by her parents, her grandmothers Ethel Dittrich and Dorothy Kistler, and her brother, Ronald L. Johnson Jr. A celebration of her life will be held in Carrboro, NC, in early August.



