Kelvin Maurice Little



Raleigh



Kelvin Maurice Little received his wings on April 3, 2019 at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in RTP, North Carolina. He was the son of Sandra Lee Little and Paul LaSaint, Jr. and was born on June 24, 1968 in Cheraw, South Carolina.



Kelvin was a member of Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He attended Cheraw Public Schools and graduated in 1986. A graduate of South Carolina State University and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.



Preceded in death by: Parents; Grandmother, Mildred G. Johnson; Grandfather, John C. Little, Jr.; Special Uncle, John "Toot" Little; Aunts, Margaret G. Melton, Oradell Bowen, Carolyn Bowen, Shirley Little; Uncle, Ernest Melton, Sr.



Kelvin leaves to cherish his memories: devoted wife of 28 years Juanetta Little; three children, Lyteccia Ariel, Devin Maurice, and Kavon Sharice Little; sister Yvette Little, Washington, DC, stepmother, Bobbie LaSaint, Texas; cousin, Reginald Cassidy, Bennettsville, SC.; three brothers, one sister, a host of other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 3703 Tryon Road, Raleigh, NC with funeral services to follow with Rev. Harry White officiating. Interment will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens, Cheraw, SC.



The family is being assisted by American Cremation & Funeral Service, Durham. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 9, 2019