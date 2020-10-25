Kenneth Allen Morgan
"Bootie"
Zebulon
Kenneth Allen "Bootie" Morgan, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving and caring family. He was born March 11, 1952 in Wilson County to the late Larry Edward Morgan and Virginia Cockrell Morgan. He honorably served his country in the US Marine Corp and worked many years as an auto mechanic.
An entombment service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Creech Family Cemetery on Richardson Road in Zebulon with Military Honors.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the home and they asked for your continued prayers and patience as the family is having a custom built mausoleum for Bootie.
Surviving: wife, Regina Creech Morgan; sons: Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Morgan (Tammy), Larry Allen Morgan (Roberta); daughter, Hannah Ruth Morgan; grandchildren: Abagayle and Olivia Morgan, Alyssa, Layla, Lincoln and Mia Morgan; and his beloved dog, Casper.
In addition to his parents, Bootie was preceded in death by his brothers: Terry Morgan and John Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Make checks payable to the American Cancer Society
and on the memo line notate for EWRFL-Morgan.
