Kenneth Bryan Sexton, Sr.
September 15, 1922 - September 30, 2019
Raleigh
Kenneth Bryan Sexton, Sr., 97, of Raleigh, North Carolina entered his Eternal Home with the Lord Jesus on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Kenneth was born on September 15, 1922 in Enfield, North Carolina, the son of the late Thomas and Juanita Sexton of Enfield. Kenneth was married to Rosamond Critcher, who predeceased him. As a United Methodist minister, Kenneth and Rosamond served churches in eastern North Carolina for over 50 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 4th, at White Plains United Methodist Church in Cary. The family will receive friends following the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Memorials may be made to: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (Strides for Savannah) or White Plains United Methodist Church Congregational Care Ministry.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 3, 2019