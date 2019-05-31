Kenneth "Buck" Bunn



May 6, 1951 - May 30, 2019



Zebulon



Kenneth "Buck" Warren Bunn, 68, went home to be with Jesus with his family surrounding him. He was born in Wake County to the late Sidney "Cracker" Glenn & Thelma Long Bunn. He worked for House Autry Mills & later Buffaloe Milling from which he retired. He was an outgoing, fun, and good man who touched many, many people. He was a wonderful husband and father whose family was his life. He was preceded in death by siblings, Hildreth Perry, Barbara Earp, Shelton Glenn Bunn, Larry Bunn, Wallace Bunn, & Stanley Bunn.



He is survived by his wife and best friend of over 47 years, Paula Royal Bunn of the home, daughter, Shelley Bunn, siblings, Frances Tant of Knightdale, Betty Marie Privette of Zebulon, Becky Blackley (Jimmy) of Zebulon, & his puppy, Bailey.



Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27602.



Funeral service 3 pm, Saturday, Baptist Tabernacle Church with visitation from 1:30-3 pm, prior to the service. Burial, Gethsemane Memoiral Gardens.



Arrangments are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third ST., Wendell, NC 27591. www.stricklandfuneral.com Published in The News & Observer on May 31, 2019