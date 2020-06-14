Kenneth Charles Mayer, Sr.
October 2, 1928 - June 9, 2020
Raleigh
Kenneth Charles Mayer, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 91 in his home in Raleigh. Known to his friends and family as Casey, he was born October 2, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio. Casey lived a remarkable life. His childhood was spent in both Cleveland and Shelby, Ohio. In 1943 at the age of 15 he left home to work on the ore boats that traveled the Great Lakes. He joined the US Merchant Marines in 1944 and for the next two years during World War II, he sailed with stops in China, Marseille and other ports of call. In 1946, Casey joined the United States Marine Corps. He became an aircraft structures mechanic, and his postings included: China in the years immediately after World War II, Korea during the Korean War, and Japan twice. Four times he was stationed at Cherry Point, NC, including his last posting. He retired from the Marines in 1966 at the age of 37 with the rank of Gunnery Sargent.
While in the Marine Corps, Casey met Hazel Harris from Johnston County, NC, one of eleven children and a teacher. They married in 1956 at Cherry Point. In 1960, their son—Kenneth Charles Mayer, Jr.—was born at Cherry Point. Hazel and Casey enjoyed square dancing, Friday night dinners with their friends, reunions with her large family, camping trips with the family travel trailer, and later, weekends at their place on Lake Gaston.
In 1964, Casey earned his high school diploma through night school. Upon retirement from the Marines, he began his college education at age 37—through the GI Bill—and earned his BS in 1968 and his MA in 1969 from East Carolina University. In his second career Casey taught vocational education at Western Kentucky University, NC State University, Wake County Schools, and East Carolina University. In 1984, he took a position supervising training for the Physical Plant at NC State, where he finished his career.
Casey retired in 1991, and with Hazel having retired from Wake County Schools, they planned to travel extensively in their motor home. However, Hazel tragically died in an automobile accident in 1991. A few years later, having rekindled his interest in square dancing, Casey met Dennise Moore—a widow and fellow square dancer—and they married in 1998. Casey and Dennise enjoyed square dancing, travel, trips to the beach, and cards. Dennise brought her two daughters, Cristin and Denise, into the family. Casey's second wife Dennise passed away in 2014.
Casey was a kind and gentle man, a loyal friend, a loving and supportive father, and a loving and patient husband, grandfather and uncle. He read the newspaper cover to cover every day, often cutting out articles to send to family members. Shark Tank, Lawrence Welk and Rachel Maddow were his television staples. Casey was passionate about wood and metal working, and many hours were spent in his basement shop where he taught grandchildren how to use tools and made things to give as gifts to family and friends.
During his later years, Casey was blessed to be able to live out his life at home with the help of a group of wonderful caregivers: Oumie Jallow Diop, Haddy Nyan, Florence Matoke, Elizabeth Njoroge, Catherine Njoroge, and Joyce Garner among others.
Casey is survived by his son, Kenneth Charles Mayer, Jr., and his wife Beth Brannan Mayer; two stepdaughters, Cristin Brand and her husband Howard, and Denise Wenzel, and her husband Jason; six grandchildren, Margaret and Charles Mayer, Jack and Katie Brand, and Marley and Yates Wenzel. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Greenwald of Grafton, Ohio. Casey was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel, his second wife Dennise, his parents Charles L. and Louise Esper Mayer, and his brother, Norman E. Mayer.
A celebration of Casey's remarkable life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Casey's memory to: The Marine Corps Air Transport Association Memorial Scholarship Fund; 4 Loch Lane, Walden, NY 12586; or at www.mcata.wildapricot.org.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.