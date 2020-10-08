1/
Kenneth E. Allen
1953 - 2020
Raleigh

Surrounded by his family, Kenneth Earl Allen died October 4, 2020, at his home in Raleigh.

A Franklin County native, he grew up in a rural community called Centerville. During high school, a work- study program sent him to Raleigh every afternoon to work for the respected builder John C Williams. This led to a thirty-year career with Williams Realty and Building Company, where he worked his way up from carpenter to project superintendent. Toward the end of his career, he went on to oversee construction of commercial projects for Marlowe and Moye.

Throughout his life, people recognized and responded to his natural charm and audacity. Kenny – never Kenneth – was a strong, masculine, proud man who could also be modest, intuitive, and tender. He was good at riding a horse, roping a calf, playing golf, catching a bass, operating a bobcat, driving a boat, cracking a joke, innocent flirting , cooking, hunting, singing, dancing, making his friends feel important and valued, making his family feel protected and loved, living without putting on airs, and dying without complaining or flinching.

He is survived by his wife Joy O'Berry Allen; daughter Kelly Hartis (Patrick), son William Taylor Allen (Lauren); grandsons Grady Alexander Hartis and Kenneth Wyatt Allen; mother, Peggy Gupton Allen; siblings Bobby Allen (Sheila), Steve Allen, Arahlyn Snyder (Don), Bonnie Sue Sawyer (Mike); brother-in-law Bill O'Berry (Elleigh Harrell); all his loving nieces and nephews; and uncle, Charlie Raynor.

He was predeceased by his father, Bobby Brewer Allen, and his special aunt, Vernell Raynor.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
