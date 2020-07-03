1/
Kenneth E. Browb
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Edward Brown

May 15, 1932 - June 30, 2020

Raleigh

Kenneth Edward Brown died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. at 88 years old. In April 1956, Kenneth married Dorothy Jones, to whom he was married 64 years before her death in March 2020. Kenneth is survived by his son, Edward Keith Brown (Elizabeth), daughter, Debra Brown Willmschen (Royce), and four amazing granddaughters, Nicole Brown, Heather Brown, Natalie Willmschen, and Claire Willmschen.

Kenneth was beloved by all who met him and is fondly remembered by the many people who knew and loved him. He often told stories about his incredible life experiences, and many people were blessed to hear these stories in his final weeks. Heaven has truly gained a new angel.

A graveside burial service is planned for Sunday, July 5, at 2:00 pm at Pinecrest Memorial Park 12830 US 70 Business Hwy W, Clayton, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests no flowers at this time. Instead, please send donations in Kenneth's honor to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made to the Brown family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved