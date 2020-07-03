Kenneth Edward Brown
May 15, 1932 - June 30, 2020
Raleigh
Kenneth Edward Brown died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. at 88 years old. In April 1956, Kenneth married Dorothy Jones, to whom he was married 64 years before her death in March 2020. Kenneth is survived by his son, Edward Keith Brown (Elizabeth), daughter, Debra Brown Willmschen (Royce), and four amazing granddaughters, Nicole Brown, Heather Brown, Natalie Willmschen, and Claire Willmschen.
Kenneth was beloved by all who met him and is fondly remembered by the many people who knew and loved him. He often told stories about his incredible life experiences, and many people were blessed to hear these stories in his final weeks. Heaven has truly gained a new angel.
A graveside burial service is planned for Sunday, July 5, at 2:00 pm at Pinecrest Memorial Park 12830 US 70 Business Hwy W, Clayton, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests no flowers at this time. Instead, please send donations in Kenneth's honor to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made to the Brown family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.