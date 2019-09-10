|
|
Kenneth "Ken" E. Moorefield, Sr.
December 23, 1939 - September 8, 2019
Rocky Mount
Kenneth "Ken" E. Moorefield, Sr., age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA on December 23, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph Edward Moorefield and Katherine Louise Adams Moorefield. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Raymond.
Ken was a realtor and founder of Moorefield Real Estate, the winner of the Telegram's 2019 Reader's Choice Award. He was a dedicated promoter of Rocky Mount and was a longtime member of the Rocky Mount Planning Board. Ken was the past president of the Multiple Listing Service and multiple time Realtor of the Year and mentor to countless real estate professionals. He was a passionate offshore fisherman and North Carolina Tarheel fan. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Ken leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 59 years, Lynn B. Moorefield; and sons, Kenneth E. Moorefield, Jr., William J. Moorefield, and Steven G. Moorefield and wife, Paulette. He is also survived by four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Brett Hill officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 10, 2019