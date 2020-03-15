Home

West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Newton Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Newton Grove United Methodist Church

Kenneth Edward Warren

Kenneth Edward Warren Obituary
Kenneth Edward Warren

July 31, 1947 - March 11, 2020

Newton Grove

Kenneth Edward Warren of Newton Grove, NC, passed away March 11, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1947.

Kenneth was the son of the late Joe Britt Warren, Sr., and Annie Lee Britt Warren of Newton Grove. Surviving are two brothers, Joe Britt Warren, Jr., of Newton Grove, David Earl Warren of Montgomery, AL, and one sister, Willie Lee Warren Schmidt of Midlothian, VA, and her husband, Donald K. Schmidt. Also surviving are five nieces and nephews; Britt Warren (Megan), Brandy Russell (Phil), Regan Warren (Stephanie), Tyler Schmidt (Elizabeth) and LeeAnn Robbins (Brandon); and nine grand nieces and nephews.

Kenneth earned a Bachelor's Degree from N.C. State University in 1971. He was a Pesticide Inspector for the N.C. Department of Agriculture for 31 years. After retirement in 2002, he assumed management of his father's business, Circle Appliance Company, serving the community in this capacity for 18 years. He was an active member of Newton Grove United Methodist Church and served many years as a volunteer fireman with the Newton Grove Fire Department.

The funeral service is scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020 at Newton Grove United Methodist Church beginning at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 P.M. at West Dunn Funeral Home in Newton Grove on Sunday, March 15, 2020 and at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Newton Grove.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020
