Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
North Haven Church
6620 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Kenneth G. Kvanvig


1929 - 2019
Kenneth G. Kvanvig Obituary
Kenneth G. Kvanvig

June 5, 1929 - September 3, 2019

Raleigh

Kenneth G. Kvanvig, 90, of Raleigh, died on September 3, 2019. Ken was proud of many things, especially his three boys and their families. He was a committed Christian who played an important role in the early formative years of First Assembly of God in Raleigh. Later, he joined North Haven Church in Raleigh. He consistently made a point of affirming his confidence and trust in the life and death of Jesus for his eternal destiny, and made this affirmation a foundation for his life.

Ken is survived by his wife Edith Kvanvig; sons Timothy Kvanvig (Marilyn), Jonathan Kvanvig (Carol), and Paul Kvanvig (Aletha); grandchildren Anna, Jordan, Brittany, Jared, Eric, Ryan, and Ashley; great grandchildren Logan, Natalie, Harrison, June, Weston, August, and Anders; and brother Clifford Kvanvig (Ferne). Ken was preceded in death by his first wife Alice Mae Kvanvig, parents George and Mae Kvanvig, and brother Alvin Kvanvig.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 2:00pm at North Haven Church, 6620 Six Forks Rd, in Raleigh.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019
