Kenneth G. Kvanvig
June 5, 1929 - September 3, 2019
Raleigh
Kenneth G. Kvanvig, 90, of Raleigh, died on September 3, 2019. Ken was proud of many things, especially his three boys and their families. He was a committed Christian who played an important role in the early formative years of First Assembly of God in Raleigh. Later, he joined North Haven Church in Raleigh. He consistently made a point of affirming his confidence and trust in the life and death of Jesus for his eternal destiny, and made this affirmation a foundation for his life.
Ken is survived by his wife Edith Kvanvig; sons Timothy Kvanvig (Marilyn), Jonathan Kvanvig (Carol), and Paul Kvanvig (Aletha); grandchildren Anna, Jordan, Brittany, Jared, Eric, Ryan, and Ashley; great grandchildren Logan, Natalie, Harrison, June, Weston, August, and Anders; and brother Clifford Kvanvig (Ferne). Ken was preceded in death by his first wife Alice Mae Kvanvig, parents George and Mae Kvanvig, and brother Alvin Kvanvig.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 2:00pm at North Haven Church, 6620 Six Forks Rd, in Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019