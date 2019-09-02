Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Kenneth G. Pope Sr.

Kenneth G. Pope Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Garfield Pope, Sr.

Willow Spring

Kenneth Garfield Pope, Sr., age 87, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N. Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Creech; parents, Russell and Hester Pope; sister, Mary Lou Hughes; and brother, Leon Morris Pope.

Kenneth served in the US Navy as a 2nd Class Petty Officer during the Korean conflict and retired from the US Postal Service.

He is survived by his sister, Kathy Pope Jones and husband, Danny; sons, Kenneth Garfield Pope, Jr. and wife, Grace, and John Pope, Sr.; sisters, Patsy Jackson, Kay Raburn, Mollie Sumner and husband, Donnie, Gloria Bowen, and Lavon Beavers and husband, Richard; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 2, 2019
