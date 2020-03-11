Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225

Kenneth Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Howard Obituary
Kenneth Howard

June 27, 1949 - March 5,2020

FUQUAY-VARINA

Kenneth Howard, 70, passed away Thursday. A native of Harnett County, he was the son of the late Graham F. Howard, Sr. and Roberta Collins Woolard.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Angier. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM – 11:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Angier Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ken is survived by his brother, Rudy Howard and his wife, Nan of Wilmington; nieces and nephews, Melanie Ernst and husband, Buck, Felecia Hipp and husband, Greg, Frank Howard and Lane Howard; great-nieces and nephews, Lauden Ernst, Rylee Ernst, Kolby Medlin and Wyatt Medlin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Graham Franklin Howard, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angier Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130 Angier, NC 27501.

Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -