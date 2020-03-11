|
|
Kenneth Howard
June 27, 1949 - March 5,2020
FUQUAY-VARINA
Kenneth Howard, 70, passed away Thursday. A native of Harnett County, he was the son of the late Graham F. Howard, Sr. and Roberta Collins Woolard.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Angier. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM – 11:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Angier Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ken is survived by his brother, Rudy Howard and his wife, Nan of Wilmington; nieces and nephews, Melanie Ernst and husband, Buck, Felecia Hipp and husband, Greg, Frank Howard and Lane Howard; great-nieces and nephews, Lauden Ernst, Rylee Ernst, Kolby Medlin and Wyatt Medlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Graham Franklin Howard, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Angier Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130 Angier, NC 27501.
Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020