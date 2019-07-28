|
Kenneth (Ken) James Donovan
Apex
Kenneth (Ken) James Donovan, 63, passed away in the early morning of Friday, July 19th, after the onset of an unexpected illness, leaving many friends and family behind.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 38 years, Gail Donovan, their two incredible children Katie Vinten (Aaron Vinten) and Patrick Donovan (Chloe Weise) along with two beautiful grandchildren.
Ken lived his life with an indomitable spirit and firmly rooted faith. Throughout his life, he stood tall, no matter what was thrown his way.
Those who knew Ken, will always remember him for his magnetic personality, his contagious smile, sense of humor and his genuine compassion for others.
As he didn't believe in ceremony, rather than any formal services his family asks that all who knew and loved this mountain of a man, take a moment today and remember him with a warm memory and a smile, and to pay kindness forward with a good deed to someone in need.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Kenneth Donovan, to the in the following link- (click DONATE NOW in the upper right hand corner).
Condolences may be sent at:
www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019