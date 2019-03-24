|
|
Kenneth Joseph Fetsko
November 2, 1943 - March 22, 2019
Benson
Mr. Kenneth Joseph Fetsko, age 75, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Elevation United Methodist Church, Benson, NC. Officiating will be Dr. Reginald Ponder. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Surviving include wife of 53 years, Carol Stanton Fetsko; children, Ken Fetsko, Jr., David Fetsko and husband, Jason, and Juliane Fetsko Musser and husband, Peter; grandchildren, Sebastian Jones, Maya Musser and Addison Musser.
The family will receive friends from 12:30PM - 1:45PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the fellowship hall of Elevation United Methodist Church, 5101 Elevation Road, Benson, NC 27504.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elevation United Methodist Church, 5101 Elevation Road, Benson, NC 27504 or charity of ones choice.
Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2019