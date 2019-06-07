Home

Kenneth H. Kerr

December 19,1931 - May 30, 2019

Raleigh

Kenneth Hodgson Kerr, 87 of Raleigh passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born to Kenneth W. and Marguerite Kerr on December 19, 1931 in Clearwater, FL. Kenneth attended school in Clearwater, FL, The University of the South, Sewanee, TN graduating with a B.A. in Political Science, Graduate School of Savings and Loan, Indiana University Graduate School of Business and American Savings and Loan Institute.

He proudly served in the US Army, Counter Intelligence Corps 1953-1955. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister, Gretchen Kerr Green.

He was an avid reader and organist, had numerous hobbies which included traveling and visiting railway and locomotive historical museums throughout the country. He regularly attended organ recitals at the University of the South, Sewanee, TN. He was a member of numerous organizations: American Guild of Organist, Appalachian Trail Conference, National Railway Historical Society and many more.

Kenneth is survived and will be deeply missed by his son, Felix Kerr and wife Marti of Willow Spring and grandson, Dustin Kerr of Raleigh. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service and a private spreading of his ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials made be to the .
Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019
