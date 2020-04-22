|
Kenneth T. Larsen
Chapel Hill
Kenneth Thomas Larsen, age 72, passed away on April 13, 2020 at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Ken was born on March 21, 1948 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Thomas and Elly Larsen.
Ken attended public schools in New Bedford and then went on to study at Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he received a bachelor of science degree in 1970. He briefly attended graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania before accepting a job with IBM as a programmer; later becoming a Project Manager in the barcoding division where he worked until his retirement in 2002.
Ken enjoyed golf, jogging, biking, swing dancing, and the game of backgammon. He participated and won many backgammon tournaments.
During the latter years of Ken's life, he took an interest in local politics; advocating for smart urban planning. Because of Ken's hard work and research, the DOLRT Project was voted down by the city counsel; thus keeping Chapel Hill the quaint town that it is.
Ken is survived by his son, Kevin James Larsen, and his wife, Nicole, and their 4 year old daughter Autumn; sister, Gail Macphee-Larsen and husband Donald.
There will be a private family ceremony to honor his life.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 22, 2020