Kenneth Leon Johnson, Jr.
Wendell
Kenneth "Ken" Leon Johnson, Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born June 7, 1948 in Richmond County to the late Kenneth Leon Johnson, Sr. and Mary Neal Johnson. Ken graduated from NC State University in 1972 and honorably served his country in the Marine Corp Reserves from 1971 to 1977. He retired after 25 years of service as a police officer for the City of Raleigh. Ken was a loving husband, step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hope Lutheran Church.
Surviving: wife, Julie Rasmusen Johnson; son, John C. Pender (Micheal) of Raleigh; daughter, Cabell Perry (Jonathan Mihans) of Youngsville; grandchildren: Kathleen Pender, Taylor Benner (Josh); great-grandchild, Hunter Lillian Benner; sister, Amy McKee (Duncan Spence) of Kernersville. Ken was loved and admired so much by each of them.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Wake EMS, 15 E. Fourth Street, Wendell, NC 27591 or Hope Lutheran Church, 3525 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest, NC 27587.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News and Observer on May 13, 2020.