Kenneth Marvin Phelps
August 20, 1946 - February 22, 2020
Wendell
Kenneth Marvin Phelps, 73, of Wendell passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
He was born August 20, 1946 in Portsmouth, VA; the son of the late Albert and Ozalia Clemmons Phelps.
Ken was an architect by trade but a lifelong learner at heart. Ever a member of the Wolfpack family, he received both a Bachelor's degree (Architecture) and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Educational Research and Policy) at the age of 65 at NC State University. Quite the bibliophile, Ken enjoyed reading, especially to his granddaughter, Evie whom he called the "Center of the Universe". Ken was an enthusiastic eater and thoroughly enjoyed breaking bread with his family, particularly when the meal was prepared by his daughter, Sarah and son-in-law, Jack.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sophia Bland Phelps; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Jack Sellers of Greensboro; granddaughter, Evelyn "Evie" Sellers; brother, Kermit Phelps (Shanna) of Terra Haute, IN; niece, Katie Spitler (Dustin), of Terra Haute, IN and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Dobson Chapel Baptist Church, 1473 NC Hwy 50, Magnolia, NC 28453 with a memorial service beginning at 2:00pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial gifts be sent to Dobson Chapel Baptist Church at the address above.
You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at quinnmcgowen.com.
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2020