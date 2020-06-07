Kenneth R. Pressey
September 22, 1961 - June 1, 2020
RALEIGH
Kenneth Robert Pressey, age 58, of Raleigh, NC died peacefully on June 1, 2020 after a 10 year struggle with ALS. Ken's strong faith and trust in Jesus Christ made him feel blessed despite the challenges of his disease. He was an inspiration to many and will be deeply missed.
Ken grew up in Roper, NC; attended Plymouth High School; and graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Following graduation, he worked at IBM for 25+ years in the Manufacturing Test area where he had the opportunity to travel to several countries including Scotland, China, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Ken enjoyed skiing, beach trips, volleyball, baseball, softball, and basketball. But most of all he enjoyed people. His gentle spirit, genuine interest in others, and willingness to always help reflected his deep love of God and all of God's children.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Joan; his father Arnold Pressey and wife Alice; his sister Debbie Broyles and husband Greg; his brother Paul Pressey and wife Sue; nieces Jo Beth Elliott and husband Landon, Kelley Pressey, Emily Pressey, and Kathryn Pressey; nephew David Broyles and wife Katie; great-nephews Liam and Nolan Elliott; and great-niece Hattie Broyles. Ken was preceded in death by his mother Bette Jo Pressey.
Ken will be buried at Zion's Chapel Church of Christ, Roper, NC following a family-only Burial Service. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association – North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or online at http://webnc.alsa.org.
September 22, 1961 - June 1, 2020
RALEIGH
Kenneth Robert Pressey, age 58, of Raleigh, NC died peacefully on June 1, 2020 after a 10 year struggle with ALS. Ken's strong faith and trust in Jesus Christ made him feel blessed despite the challenges of his disease. He was an inspiration to many and will be deeply missed.
Ken grew up in Roper, NC; attended Plymouth High School; and graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Following graduation, he worked at IBM for 25+ years in the Manufacturing Test area where he had the opportunity to travel to several countries including Scotland, China, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Ken enjoyed skiing, beach trips, volleyball, baseball, softball, and basketball. But most of all he enjoyed people. His gentle spirit, genuine interest in others, and willingness to always help reflected his deep love of God and all of God's children.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Joan; his father Arnold Pressey and wife Alice; his sister Debbie Broyles and husband Greg; his brother Paul Pressey and wife Sue; nieces Jo Beth Elliott and husband Landon, Kelley Pressey, Emily Pressey, and Kathryn Pressey; nephew David Broyles and wife Katie; great-nephews Liam and Nolan Elliott; and great-niece Hattie Broyles. Ken was preceded in death by his mother Bette Jo Pressey.
Ken will be buried at Zion's Chapel Church of Christ, Roper, NC following a family-only Burial Service. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association – North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or online at http://webnc.alsa.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.