1/1
Kenneth Ray
1933 - 2020
Kenneth Peter Ray

July 13, 1933 ~ August 9, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Kenneth Peter Ray, 87 of Raleigh, NC passed away on August 9th, 2020. Ken (as he was known) was born in Jamaica, NY on July 13, 1933. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnical Institute and later earned a Master's in Economics from North Carolina State University. He married Arlene Del Balzo on July 9th, 1955. Ken served 2 years of active duty in the Army from 1955-1957 and went on to a long and successful career first with General Electric then with ITT/Alcatel. Ken is survived by his children, Clifford Ray and wife Mary Ann Ahearne-Ray, Karen Ray, Denise Ray Clark and husband Joseph, Brian Ray and wife Callie; his grandchildren, Joel, Helen and Paul Ahearne-Ray, Joshua Clark and wife Kristen, Hannah Adams and husband Shawver, Connor Clark, Amanda, Ashlyn, Carson and Davis Ray; great granddaughter, Martha Gray Clark. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in New York and Oregon. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of more than 64 years, Arlene Ray and his brothers Bob and Dan Ray. Ken spent his retirement years volunteering for the USO and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and fixing things and working in the yard. He was a caring husband, an avid golfer, and a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A formal Mass of Christian burial is planned for 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Ken at the USO or Transitions Life Care.

Published in The News and Observer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
