Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Anthem Church
455 West Depot Street
Angier, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ray Cone Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Ray Cone Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Ray

Cone, Jr.

July 13, 1978 - March 24, 2019

Angier

Kenneth Ray Cone, Jr., beloved brother, son and uncle, passed away Wednesday, April 24th, 2019. Ken was an Angier native and Project Supervisor at America Facility Services. His passions in life were animals, movies and comics.

He was a loving son dedicated to his dog, mother and nephews. Ken is survived by his mother, Cynthia Vaughan Wilder; nephew, David Damery; sister, Stephanie Frickman (Lou) and his dog Lady. Ken is also survived by his best friend, Jason Gibson, who honored Ken with his request to be his best man at his upcoming wedding.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Ray Cone, Sr.; nephew, Brent Alan Damery III; grandparents, Dot & Jr. Vaughan and Rhoda & Virgil Cone; and his dog Ben.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 PM followed by services at Anthem Church located at 455 West Depot Street, Angier, NC.

Online condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.