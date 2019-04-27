|
Kenneth Ray
Cone, Jr.
July 13, 1978 - March 24, 2019
Angier
Kenneth Ray Cone, Jr., beloved brother, son and uncle, passed away Wednesday, April 24th, 2019. Ken was an Angier native and Project Supervisor at America Facility Services. His passions in life were animals, movies and comics.
He was a loving son dedicated to his dog, mother and nephews. Ken is survived by his mother, Cynthia Vaughan Wilder; nephew, David Damery; sister, Stephanie Frickman (Lou) and his dog Lady. Ken is also survived by his best friend, Jason Gibson, who honored Ken with his request to be his best man at his upcoming wedding.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Ray Cone, Sr.; nephew, Brent Alan Damery III; grandparents, Dot & Jr. Vaughan and Rhoda & Virgil Cone; and his dog Ben.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 PM followed by services at Anthem Church located at 455 West Depot Street, Angier, NC.
Online condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2019