Kenneth E. Reed
Jacksonville
Kenneth E. Reed, 86, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019.
He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by the sunshine his life, Olga "Pickles" Reed, his wife of 37 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Chris Warriner(Joe), Buffi Jessen, Shirlee; Brother Dick Reed (Betty); devoted stepchildren, Mark Adams(Mary Anne), Kevin Adams(Kathy), John Adams(Margaret), Nancy Kelley. Ken loved and enjoyed his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ken served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years. There will be a service at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 4th at Jacksonville National Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019