Kenneth "PeeWee" Michael Richards
March 30, 1952 - February 11, 2020
Zebulon
Kenneth Michael Richards died Tuesday. PeeWee was a member of Whitestone Lodge #155 A.F. & A.M. and a Shriner. He had a heart of gold and a great smile. He will leave a lot of family and friends who will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer, & brother Charlie
He is survived by his son, Michael Richards, step son, Johnathan Ward (Jennifer), his parents, Ronald & Betty Faye Massey Richards, siblings, Dennis Richards (Sonja), Linda Bryant (Dickey), Phyllis Scudder (Paul), Rhonda Paxton (Dave), grandsons, Mason & Silas, several special nieces and nephews
Flowers welcomed, or memorials may be made to the Masonic Home For Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC.
Funeral 12 pm, Saturday, Union Chapel Baptist Church with visitation from 10:30 – 12, prior to the service & other times at his parent's home. Burial will follow in the Massey Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2020