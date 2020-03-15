|
|
Kenneth Ruffin Starling, Jr.
May 27, 1939 - March 12, 2020
PRINCETON
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: II Timothy 4:7
Kenneth Ruffin Starling, Jr., age 80, went to his Heavenly Home from his home in Princeton, Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, following a 9 months battle with bladder cancer. Born May 27, 1939, in Camden, NJ to the late Kenneth Ruffin "Kemp" Starling and Mary Robinson Starling, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Starling and great-grandson, Austin Mark Johnson.
At age 17, Kenneth had to take over the family business, Kemp's Motors, following the untimely death of his father in 1957. He ran it, along with his brother Bob, until Bob's passing in 2016. Following Bob's death, Kenneth continued to operate Kemp's Motors selling his last vehicle from his hospital bed less than two weeks ago.
Kenneth was a member of the Princeton United Methodist Church for more than 70 years, 55 of which he served as the church treasurer. He was also a member of the Princeton Fire Department for 62 years, serving in various offices during that time. Together with his son Ken, they have a combined total of more than 100 years of service. Kenneth was a charter member of the Princeton Rescue Squad, serving for more than 30 years, much of that time as an EMT. He was also an active member of the Johnston County EMS Board. In addition, Kenneth served as the Princeton representative to the Johnston County Board of BB&T.
When his sons were younger, he was a Boy Scout Leader and coach for the "Wreckers" Little League team. Over his lifetime he was granted many honors and awards. Kenneth was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the President's Volunteer Service Award, the NC Commissioner of Insurance Order of the Guardian and the Princeton Golden Key Award in 2013.
Kenneth enjoyed traveling and has visited 49 of the 50 states, Alaska is the only one he missed. He also loved a picnic and would use any excuse to eat under a shade tree or any place else outside.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Parrish Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Toler officiating. Burial will follow in the Princeton Cemetery.
Surviving are his wife, of 59 years, Peggy Peedin Starling; sons Kenneth Ruffin "Ken" Starling, III, and wife Jenny and David Starling all of Princeton. Five grandchildren, Cori Loseke and husband Josh of Pine Level, Troy Starling of Grantham, Kelly Johnson and husband Mark of Princeton, Amanda Hobbs and husband Chris of Clinton and Matt Chestnut and wife Nichole of Princeton and six great-grandchildren, Harker Loseke, Wyatt Chestnut, Molly Hobbs, Alaina Johnson, Madelyn Hobbs, and Meredith Johnson and fiancé Gavin Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the "Kenneth Starling Memorial Scholarship Fund", c/o Princeton Fire Department, P. O. Box 631, Princeton, NC 27569.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020