Kenneth T. Coit
Kenneth T. Coit

Raleigh

"In peace there's nothing so becomes a man as modest stillness and humility…" William Shakespeare

Kenneth Truman Coit died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at age 82. Predeceased by his parents Clarence F. Coit and Eleanor (Burnham) and his wife of 30 years Shelley (Krizenbeck). He is survived by four children Paul (Leigh Ann), Elizabeth, John and David Coit as well as the mother of his children Dorothy Bradley; their five grandchildren Leonidas and Dimitri Georgakopoulos, Michael Coit (Katie), Danielle McElveen (Ryan), Alexandra Young-Davis (Nicholas); seven great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Dancy (John) and brother Kevin Coit (Nancy); step-daughters Michelle and Rachel Cox; and long-time friend Dean Chapman.

Ken was born and raised in Massachusetts, attended Stoughton High School, and earned his degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and University of Phoenix. By age 12, Ken had built a short-wave transceiver and a few years later, he became a ham radio operator licensed as W1UOZ. As a teenager, he was active with a local chapter of Sea Scouts of America that owned a retired Coast Guard cutter. This experience inspired Ken's life-long passion for boating, especially off-shore sailing. For many years, Ken also enjoyed road rallying with his Austin Healey bug-eye Sprite. During middle age, Ken became interested in genealogy, even travelling to the historic county of Glamorganshire in Wales, from which it is believed our ancestor, Joseph John Coit had emigrated to the Bay Colony (Massachusetts) in the 1630s. Ken's greatest act of compassion was caring for Shelley during her decade-long decline due to Alzheimer's disease.

In the early 1960s, Ken began his illustrious career in telecommunications at General Electric in Phoenix, Arizona. His 45-year career took him to Houston, Bethesda, Derry NH, back to Phoenix, Massachusetts and then to Raleigh. Ken was a pioneer in developing telemetry systems for NASA, giving computers a voice, and was one of the inventors of broadband technology. He retired to pursue his most cherished hobbies - sailing, tinkering with his ham radios, classical jazz, reading and traveling the country to visit his beloved family. As those who were closest to Ken knew, he followed the political situation avidly. He also loved a good joke and traded them with his friends often. Ken was devoted to God and was a quiet but strong voice for compassion and justice.

A memorial service is planned. Donations in Ken's memory can be made to Natural Resource Trust's Sheep Pasture, https://www.nrtofeaston.org/nrts-sheep-pasture.html or the Friends of Sea Scouts of North Carolina, http://fosscarolina.org/donate_to_seascouts.html

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
