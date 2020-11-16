Kenneth Arthur Terrett
May 26, 1937 - November 14, 2020
Cary
Kenneth Arthur Terrett, age 83, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 14, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1937, at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City to the late James Joseph Terrett and Mary Josephine Curtin. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Betsy Rose Terrett and children Kenneth Terrett (Caroline), Kevin Terrett, Kelly Boyd (Brenner), Lauren Bowen (Russell), and Crawford Jobe (Debbie) and eleven grandchildren, Isabel Terrett, Kara and Kyle Terrett, Devon, Skylar and Cole Boyd, Tyler, Zach and Cole Bowen, and Jordyn and Landon Jobe, and a sister RoseAnn Callahan (Donald), of Ottawa Heights, New Jersey and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and first wife, Eleanor.
He graduated from Rice High School in 1955, NYC, and attended Pace University. He worked for IBM for over 37 years and served as a National Consultant for multiple computer groups (Guide and Share) for their marketing organization. He was an independent consultant to IBM after retirement in 1991. During his early years with IBM, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and worked at the Pentagon and was later transferred to Camp Zama, Japan, until he finished his tour of duty.
During the 1960s in Gardner New York he was President for the Volunteer Fire Department, and an institutional representative for St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church for the Boy Scouts of America. Ken was Assistant Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America for North Ridge CA in 1965.
On February 8, 1989, he married Betsy Rose Jobe, and they lived a charmed life together, enjoying the ultimate fairy tale. They traveled the world making many memories to share over and over again through the years and spent every honeymoon anniversary in Las Vegas. They loved the beach and had yearly fourth of July trips with family enjoying people watching from the oceanfront cottages. Ken made his final beach trip in August 2020 before becoming unable to walk. He would still sit in the breeze and enjoy the warm sunshine on the porch checking out the people.
Ken was an avid reader, a Carolina Hurricanes season ticket holder, loved Duke sports, a member of Raleigh Toastmasters, a Raleigh Ambassador, and loved country and western dancing at the Long Branch. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed telling really BIG stories of his life. He could remember everything and his grandchildren said he knew everything. He always had a blueberry muffin or a bagel for his grandkids. He was a sweet, kind, gentle and generous person and had a dry wit that we all loved. He will be sorely missed by his blended family. Dementia took his mind, but his spirit, love, and smile were contagious to anyone around him. In memory of Ken, please say a toast and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you. If you wish to donate to a charity, please support Duke HomeCare and Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Ste. 101, Durham, NC 27704.
The family would like to thank the services of Duke Hospice, the Veterans Association, and his caregivers for the care and comfort during his final days.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Rd, Apex, NC 27502 with military honors in the courtyard afterwards. The service will be live streamed. You can find the link at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Friends are invited to the service, but are requested to wear masks and enjoy social distancing required by the church.