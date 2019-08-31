|
|
Kenneth "Ken" Thomas Kadow
February 10, 1939 - August 28, 2019.
Selma
Kenneth "Ken" Thomas Kadow, 80, of Selma passed away at his home on Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019. He was born February 10, 1939 to the late Herman Karl Kadow and Luara Bensch Kadow. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille Barnes Kadow and son, Kenneth Thomas Kadow, Jr. and nine siblings.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, 3:00 pm at Casey Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel with the Reverend Chris Barnes officiating. The burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery on Sunday, September 1, 2019 immediately following the service.
The family will receive friends from 2:oo pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Casey Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Clearman Kadow; stepson, Eddie Capps (Cathy) of Princeton and Benny Langston (Wendy) of Selma, stepdaughter, Judy Bennett (fiancé, Robert Dixon, Jr.) of Selma; 9 grandchildren, Christopher Capps, Ashley Pittman, Daniel Kadow, Christian Blade Kadow, Robbie Capps, Jamie Capps, Regan Price and Frankie Lovell; and 3 great grandchildren.
Mr. Kadow retired as a Staff Sgt. of the US Army in 1978 after 20 years of service.. He is a Vietnam Veteran and served three tours of duty in Vietnam. After retiring from the military Ken worked at Fussell Cabinet Shop in Pine Level. After they closed, Ken worked at Building Blocks Child Development Center in Clayton. He retired from there after ten years of employment. He was also an avid animal lover and enjoyed being with his canine companion "Squirt".
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.caseyfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 31, 2019