Kenneth William Gaito



Raleigh



Ken Gaito of Raleigh, NC died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 9, 2019. He was born February 28, 1928 in Bridgeport, Ct., the son of Kenneth N. Gaito and Charlotte U. Gaito. Ken was the oldest of 5 children. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Jean Gaito and Susan Morse and brother Robert Gaito.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years Lynn and their children, Steve Gaito and his wife Madalyn, grandchildren Meg, Smith and John of Marion NC and daughter, Lisa Gaito of Raleigh and grandchild, Christian Cavanaugh of Raleigh. He is also survived by his sister, Edith Reed of Palm Beach Garden, Florida and brother-in-law, Reggie Morse of Newbury, NH.



After graduation from High School, Ken enlisted in the US Navy and served two terms one in World War II and the second in the Korean War. He graduated from Yale University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1955 and began a career with IBM, which lasted over 35 years.



Ken enjoyed serving his family, church and community. He was involved with Habitat for Humanity, was a Deacon and Elder at White Memorial Presbyterian Church. He loved being active in the community serving where needed as a starter for swim meets, driver for church trips, counselor for friends and gentle smile for everyone.



A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 am at White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608. The family will receive friends following the service in the Jane Bell Gathering Space at White Memorial.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to White Memorial Presbyterian Church Youth Ministries 1704 Oberlin Rd. Raleigh, NC 27608, http://whitememorial.org/give/, or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607, https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/, or to Habitat for Humanity Raleigh, 2420 North Raleigh Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604, https://www.habitatwake.org/donate



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC. Published in The News & Observer on June 12, 2019