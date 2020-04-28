Home

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Kenneth W. Hicks Jr.

Kenneth W. Hicks Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Hicks, Jr.

Mooresville

Kenneth Wayne Hicks, Jr., 51, of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020 due to an accident.

He was born on February 19, 1969 in Tampa, FL, to the late Mary Morgan Hart and Kenneth Wayne Hicks.

Kenneth is survived by his stepfather and who raised him, Edward Hart; his sons, Kenneth Hicks, III, Edward Hicks, Brandon Hicks; his sister, Amy Hart; and extended family.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alcohol Anonymous, 150 S. Church St, Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Hicks family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2020
