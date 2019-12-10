|
Kenneth R. West
DECEMBER 11, 1935 - DECEMBER 6, 2019
WILSON
Kenneth R. West, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, December 6, 2019.
A service of worship will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 11th at Wilson Memorial Service followed by visitation. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Gray Shelton West; daughters, Robin Hatcher of Athens, GA, Holly McGillicuddy (Brent) of Greenville and Amanda Rogers (Jimmy) of Fremont; brother, James West (Donna) of Chapel Hill; Sonia Horack of Davidson. He was lovingly called "Paps" by his nine grandchildren.
Kenneth was born in Wilson on December 11, 1935 and grew up in Fremont. During his 30-year career he served the State of NC as Director of Probation and Parole and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the Governor. Kenneth was a member of the Rotary Club in Fremont and an active member of the church.
Memorials may be made to Redemption Church, 3317 Airport Blvd, NW, Ste A, Wilson, NC 27896.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 10, 2019