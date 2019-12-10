Home

Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
Kenneth West Obituary
Kenneth R. West

DECEMBER 11, 1935 - DECEMBER 6, 2019

WILSON

Kenneth R. West, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, December 6, 2019.

A service of worship will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 11th at Wilson Memorial Service followed by visitation. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

He is survived by his wife, Gray Shelton West; daughters, Robin Hatcher of Athens, GA, Holly McGillicuddy (Brent) of Greenville and Amanda Rogers (Jimmy) of Fremont; brother, James West (Donna) of Chapel Hill; Sonia Horack of Davidson. He was lovingly called "Paps" by his nine grandchildren.

Kenneth was born in Wilson on December 11, 1935 and grew up in Fremont. During his 30-year career he served the State of NC as Director of Probation and Parole and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the Governor. Kenneth was a member of the Rotary Club in Fremont and an active member of the church.

Memorials may be made to Redemption Church, 3317 Airport Blvd, NW, Ste A, Wilson, NC 27896.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 10, 2019
