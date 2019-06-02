Services Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919) 571-3300 Visitation 2:30 PM Trinity Baptist Church 4815 Six Forks Rd Raleigh , NC View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Trinity Baptist Church 4815 Six Forks Rd Raleigh , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Boisseau Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Yates Boisseau II

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kenneth Yates Boisseau



June 21, 1945 - May 28, 2019



Raleigh



Kenneth Yates Boisseau, II (Kenn), went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. He was born June 21, 1945, and was the son of the late Kenneth Yates Boisseau, Sr. and Opal Bell Boisseau. He was born in Indiana but at a young age their family relocated to Mayodan, NC. Kenn was born and raised a smalltown boy, filled with big hopes, dreams and determination. He would go on to live a remarkable life!



Kenn has always been a hard worker. After his fathers unexpected death when Kenn was 12, he bravely stepped up to work while attending school to help support his mother and sister. He attended Madison-Mayodan Senior High, where he made many lifelong friendships. In addition, he was very involved in athletics and loved playing on the football team, basketball team and running track. He graduated in 1963 and entered N.C. State University to study architecture. In 1968 his studies were interrupted so he could join the U.S. Air Force; serving his country for 4 years. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to N.C. State and completed his five-year degree in May 1972 from the School of Environmental Design in Architecture. He went on to receive his Masters of Architecture from N.C. State in December of 1975.



Kenn's professional career began at F. Carter Williams, PA where he was able to use his talents on projects such as the renovations of the NC Governors Mansion and the enlargement of Jones Auditorium at Meredith College. From there he was hired as Architect for the State Government of North Carolina where he remained until he left to form his own architectural firm, Boisseau Design Group Architects, PA, in 1977. Kenn was very talented and had a diverse portfolio of projects including designs for Our Lady of Lourdes, Athens Drive Senior High School, and the Ronald McDonald House as well as custom homes and commercial buildings. However, he found his passion in the design and development of affordable housing and housing for the elderly. He was licensed in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Kenn retired in 2014 from a fulfilling and successful career that positively impacted his community.



Although Kenn had a wonderful career, his family and God gave him true purpose. In 1970 when Kenn went to the Baptist Student Union he met a young Meredith freshman, Mary Susan Arrowood who became Mrs. Kenneth Y. Boisseau, II on May 18, 1974. In 1975 he and Susan welcomed their firstborn daughter, Mary Ashlynn. In 1980 they welcomed their second daughter, Martha Brenn and in 1986, their son Kenneth "Yates" Boisseau, III was born and completed their family. Kenn and Susan joined Trinity Baptist Church in 1978 where they raised their family. Kenn diligently served the Church over the years as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and a member of various committees.



Traveling was something that Kenn enjoyed. He and Susan were blessed to have the opportunity to explore some of God's creations as a couple. Over the years they enjoyed visiting more than eight European countries, by land and sea, as well as parts of the Caribbean and much of the United States. Kenn also enjoyed spending as much time on the NC coast as he could. Boating and fishing, both inshore and offshore were a favorite pastime of his that he was able to enjoy with friends and family.



Kenn lived a good life, "Better than he could have ever imagined"! He was a humble, patient man, filled with love and humor. He valued all people and taught his family to do the same. He was a true role model to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Kenn bravely fought and endured seven years of bladder cancer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Susan; their children, Mary "Ashlynn" Boisseau Taylor (husband Jason E. Taylor and son Macon Coy), Martha "Brenn" Boisseau Kirton (husband Kevin R. Kirton, sons Jacob Houston and Collier Blayne), and Kenneth "Yates" Boisseau, III. Sister, Ann Boisseau Terry (husband Benjamin Terry and their sons, Ivan, Daniel and Steven).



Whether known as Kenn, Kenny, Honey, Dad, Daddy, Big Daddy, or Daddy Kenn; His legacy will live on in the lives of all who love him!



We invite family, friends, or anyone who was blessed to have known Kenn, to join us in celebrating his life! The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 3rd beginning at 2:30pm, at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, with a Memorial Service to follow at 4pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenn's honor to Trinity Baptist Church. Published in The News & Observer on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries