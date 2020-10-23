1/1
Kent McIver
1958 - 2020
Kent Ray McIver

March 22, 1958 - October 20, 2020

Apex

Kent Ray McIver, 62, of Apex, passed away, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home in Apex, NC.

Kent was born March 22, 1958 in Wake County, NC. He was a graduate of Apex High School and Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science in Atlanta, GA. Kent and his family owned and operated Apex Funeral Home for over 45 years. He was also employed part-time at Duke University as the Coordinator of Anatomical Donations. Along with his duties at the funeral home, he volunteered his time assisting many community organizations including: the Apex Lion's Club, where he served a term as president and the Apex Chamber of Commerce, where he also served a term as president. Kent was a gifted pianist and shared his musical talents with the community for many years in association with Apex Baptist Church, where he was an active member. He served as a deacon at Apex Baptist Church and also volunteered in their Praise Band for many years. Kent will be remembered for the unwavering love, devotion, and dedication he had for his family along with the Apex community. He possessed a special ability to be a friend to all.

Kent is survived by his wife of 33 years, LuAnn Paul McIver; parents, Bobby and Polly McIver; daughters, Holly McIver and Brooke Mehalek and husband, John; sons, David and Eric McIver; brother, Keith McIver and his wife, Patty Womble McIver; grandchildren, Jay and Caden Mehalek; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at Apex Baptist Church, 110 S. Salem Street, Apex, NC 27502. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the church prior to the service. Interment to follow at Apex Cemetery. Additional viewing times will be available on Saturday, October 24th and Sunday October 25th during normal business hours at Apex Funeral Home, 550 West Williams Street, Apex, NC 27502.

Memorials may be made to Apex Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net

Published in The News and Observer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
Apex Funeral Home
OCT
25
Viewing
Apex Funeral Home
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Apex Baptist Church
OCT
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Apex Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
October 22, 2020
What an incredible community leader and friend he was! I have many fond memories of serving on the Apex Chamber Of Commerce Board with Kent and always found his passion for giving back to the community so admirable. May God bless his family in the days ahead and may the many great memories I am certain they have sustain them in the difficult days ahead.
Tina Brewer Bernhardt
Friend
