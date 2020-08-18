Kermit Leroy Mobley
May 16, 1938 - August 15, 2020
Raleigh
Kermit "Kerm" Leroy Mobley, 82, of Raleigh, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Raleigh.
Kerm was born May 16, 1938 in Onawa, Iowa to the late Irwin Mobley and Jana Celli Mobley. He was a graduate of Northwest High School and attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kerm was the Raleigh area agent for Hobart Sales and Service, Inc. for over 40 years. He was often one of the top 5 sales agents and was great asset to the company nationwide. Kerm enjoyed travel and treasured his trip to Israel to visit the Holy Land. Kerm and Janet traveled throughout the US and parts of Europe for many years. He was an avid golfer and visited Scotland to play the famous Saint Andrews Golf course. He loved music from opera to The Eagles and was an outstanding tenor. Kerm was a loving and giving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Every person he met was an instant friend.
He was preceded in death by his high-school sweetheart and first wife, Mary Lou Tangeman Mobley; and brother-in-law, Virgil Oberg.
Kerm is survived by his beloved second wife, Janet Mobley; daughters, Kari Bedsole (Layton) and Jamie Martin; son Kris Mobley (Teresa); step-daughter, Elizabeth Youngblood (Bill); step-son, Matthew Smith (Carrie); sister, Jan Oberg; grandchildren, Nathan Bedsole, Patrick Bedsole, Allie Mobley, Lauren Mobley, Benjamin Martin, and Mary Grace Martin, and step-grandchildren, Lauren, Carson, and Winnie Smith.
A private memorial service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Memorials may be sent to Transitions Lifecare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com