Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Kerry Suzanne Denning Obituary
Kerry Suzanne Denning

July 18, 1979 - March 18, 2019

Raleigh

Kerry Suzanne Denning, 39, of Raleigh, NC has gone home to be with our Lord. Taken from us suddenly and far too young, her liver could sustain her no more. Daughter of Billy Denning (deceased) & Kaye Denning. She leaves her mother, 2 sisters and 2 brothers-in-law (Carly & Chuck Moredock + Shannon & Kyle Johnson), 2 nieces whom she loved very much (Olivia & Elaina Moredock), friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, her boyfriend Adam Trum & her beloved dog, Jake. Kerry graduated from Millbrook High School, earned an AA & an AAS from Wake Tech and attended Campbell University. Kerry's departure has caused many saddened hearts. Services will be held Sunday, March 24, at 2pm at Haywood Funeral Home in Raleigh. She will be buried at the Denning Family Cemetery in Willow Spring. Condolences may be shared at haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 23, 2019
