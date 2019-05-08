Kerstin Birgetta Doherty



July 10, 1937 - May 5, 2019



Raleigh



Mrs. Kerstin Birgetta Doherty (née Karlsson), 81, of Raleigh, North Carolina peacefully passed away on May 5, 2019. She was the only daughter of the late Otto Wilhem Karlsson and Anna Karin Segerdahl Karlsson. Kerstin was born July 10, 1937 in Stockholm, Sweden.



In 1959, Kerstin began her employment at Pan American Airlines with her home base in New York. She began flying to a variety of cities in the Pan Am system (throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Orient). In 1960, on one of those Pan Am flights (a return "leg" from Paris to New York) she met the love of her life, Robert Doherty. In 1962, Kerstin left Pan Am to join the staff of the Swedish Consulate in New York where she worked until 1965. Bob and Kerstin married in 1965. Together they had two boys, Andrew Seger Doherty and Thomas Nils Doherty and helped parent Bob's two older boys, Michael Bruce Doherty and Robert Kelly Doherty. Today they have eight grandchildren – Matt, Nick, Christina, Anna, Teal, Marley, Susannah and Mac.



Kerstin will be remembered by all for being an outstanding volunteer over the last 30 years (Rex Hospital, Hospice, NC Symphony, etc), an extraordinary friend, a woman who led a remarkably full life until the end.



A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the "Mission" Chapel at the old Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11610 Durant Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27614 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon. A private interment will take place in Rye, New York.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NC Symphony, Audubon North Carolina, North Carolina Museum of History, or a charity of your own choosing. Condolences: RFHR.com Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019