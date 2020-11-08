Kevin Scott Barger
Dec. 8, 1960 ~ Oct. 31, 2020
Garner
Kevin S. Barger, 59, loving husband, father, son, and brother passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020. Kevin is preceded in death by his parents Kelly & Jean Barger. He is survived by his wife Gayle, son Beau, daughter Brenna, brother Kyle Barger (Amy), sister Kim McMillan (Dan) and extended family.
Kevin had a strong faith in Jesus and loved his family dearly. He will be missed.
Service information may be found at montlawn.com
. Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations.