Kevin Barger
1960 - 2020
Kevin Scott Barger

Dec. 8, 1960 ~ Oct. 31, 2020

Garner

Kevin S. Barger, 59, loving husband, father, son, and brother passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020. Kevin is preceded in death by his parents Kelly & Jean Barger. He is survived by his wife Gayle, son Beau, daughter Brenna, brother Kyle Barger (Amy), sister Kim McMillan (Dan) and extended family.

Kevin had a strong faith in Jesus and loved his family dearly. He will be missed.

Service information may be found at montlawn.com. Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations.


Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
