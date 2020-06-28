Kevin James Hinch
Dallas, NC
Kevin James Hinch, 56, passed away suddenly at his home on May 23, 2020. He was born in Ann Arbor, MI, to Maureen Dwyer Hinch and the late James Edward Hinch. Kevin graduated from Appalachian State University. He loved all sports and was an NC State fan. Kevin was known for his sense of humor and his caring nature. He enjoyed talking with everyone and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Susan Lee-Ann Lineberger; his siblings, Julie Sauls (Howard), Jamie Lowe (Will), Brendan Hinch (Jaye), Chris Hinch, and Brian Hinch (Amy); and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service has been held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Venture Church, 800 E. Main St., Dallas, NC 28034. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by going to www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.