Kevin J. Hinch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin James Hinch

Dallas, NC

Kevin James Hinch, 56, passed away suddenly at his home on May 23, 2020. He was born in Ann Arbor, MI, to Maureen Dwyer Hinch and the late James Edward Hinch. Kevin graduated from Appalachian State University. He loved all sports and was an NC State fan. Kevin was known for his sense of humor and his caring nature. He enjoyed talking with everyone and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Susan Lee-Ann Lineberger; his siblings, Julie Sauls (Howard), Jamie Lowe (Will), Brendan Hinch (Jaye), Chris Hinch, and Brian Hinch (Amy); and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service has been held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Venture Church, 800 E. Main St., Dallas, NC 28034. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by going to www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 25, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
June 25, 2020
My condolences to your family. The lost of a loved one is heartbreaking. The bible offer us comfort when we lose our loved ones in death.
Tracy Alonge
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved