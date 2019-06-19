Resources More Obituaries for Kevin Robertson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kevin Robertson

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kevin R Robertson



March 22, 1957 - June 16, 2019



Durham, NC



Kevin Rowell Robertson, PhD, 62 (3.22.1957) of Durham, NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, friends and colleagues Sunday (6.16.2019) in Chapel Hill. Kevin lived life to the full. His death to cancer is a personal and professional loss to many.



An accomplished and esteemed professional, Dr. Robertson has been a University of North Carolina faculty member since 1988, after completing a PhD at Oklahoma State University and Clinical Internships and Fellowships at UNC. Most recently, Kevin was Professor of Neurology, Director of the AIDS Neurological Center at UNC, where he conducted international clinical trials and was the principal investigator of major International Neurological Studies. Kevin was current chair of the Neurology Committee and past member of the AIDS Clinical Trials Group, Division of AIDS, National Institutes of Health. He was the recipient of many NIH grants, the author of many scientific papers and a treasured coinvestigator with scientific colleagues around the world. Kevin's work changed and saved lives. He was a generous colleague and mentor, a source of joy for him and a sustaining legacy.



Kevin cherished his family and is survived by his loving wife Stacey Richardson; his daughters Kaila and Rachel Robertson; father Brewster Milton Robertson (Charlotte); brothers Kerry Brewster (KR) Robertson, Kenton Robertson (Kathy Devereux) and Kelly Robertson (Lorraine Briggs); niece Latham Robertson (Frank Borders) and Benjamin Robertson (Brittany), four great nieces and nephews, and two affectionate rescue dogs. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Harriette Rowell Robertson.



Kevin was born in Roanoke, Virginia, but was a Tar Heel at heart. He was a passionate man – ever interested, curious and engaged. People always came first: his wife Stacey, family, friends, colleagues and patients. His work took him all over the globe where he enjoyed exploring other cultures, especially music, food and art. Music was also a true calling. Kevin spent a lifetime learning and playing music, collecting instruments and composing, especially with his favorite collaborator, older brother KR. Kevin was drawn to the ocean and was child of the surf, having grown up in Wilmington NC. His family plans to return his ashes to the sea.