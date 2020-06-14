Kim Warshaw Kittner
January 14, 1956 - June 2, 2020
Raleigh
Kim Warshaw Kittner, 64, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 after a courageous 5 ½-year journey with colon cancer. Known to her family and friends for her intelligence, kindness and wit, Kim also touched the local community through her music, as a talented flutist, and her longtime career with the City of Raleigh.
A proud native of the Pacific Northwest, Kim was born in Spokane, WA, on January 14, 1956, to Norman M. and Heartha J. Warshaw. Her family moved to Vancouver, BC, for a year before settling in Seattle in 1968. Music filled Kim's family home. She fell in love with the flute at an early age and studied under several accomplished flutists. With her brother on the violin, sister on guitar, and mom on piano, family time became music time. Kim played in the Seattle Youth Symphony and, later, the Raleigh Flute Choir for 34 years.
Kim received a BA in Economics from the University of Washington and earned an MPA in Public Finance from the University of Southern California. Developing an interest in intergovernmental relations, Kim assumed roles at the county, state, and federal levels, including at the White House during the Carter Administration. It was during her four years living in DC where Kim met Ben, her future husband. They settled in Raleigh in 1984, and Kim began working as a fiscal administrator for the Town of Wake Forest. Following an opportunity with the City of Raleigh, Kim spent nearly 30 years working in the Budget Office, the City Manager's Office, and ultimately the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources where she retired as Fiscal Superintendent, all while raising her family. Her time in the parks department solidified her passion for the vibrant city Raleigh has become. Upon her retirement, the City of Raleigh honored Kim for "Outstanding Service and Dedication."
Music remained a constant companion—she devoted time to weekly Raleigh Flute Choir rehearsals, taught lessons, filled the temple sanctuary with rich melodies for many years during Yom Kippur, and maintained an active membership in the Raleigh Area Flute Association. Highlights of her musical career include recording four albums with the Raleigh Flute Choir, in addition to performances at the White House, Duke Chapel, NC Museum of Art, and National Flute Association conventions.
In the joyous life she created, Kim relished every opportunity to prioritize time with friends and family, visit galleries at NCMA, attend NC symphony rehearsals, see and explore the world, discover new recipes, and savor each bite of a flavorful meal. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her beloved children, Noah and Kaylie. Kim will be remembered for her positive, uplifting spirit, her strength, her perseverance, and, as one friend shared, inspiring and showing others "that there is life beyond Stage IV cancer."
Kim is survived by her children, Noah Kittner of Chapel Hill and Kaylie Kittner (Donovan Lujan) of Raleigh; her siblings, Marvin (Carol) Warshaw of New Haven, CT, and Alissa Warshaw of Los Angeles, CA; former husband and close friend, Benjamin Kittner of Raleigh; mother-in-law, Sarah Kittner of Chapel Hill; her Kittner siblings-in-law; a niece and three nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Alan Kritz and the staff of Rex Hematology Oncology Associates–Blue Ridge for their compassionate and tireless care and to the Sharing Hope Support Group for encouragement and grace.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Raleigh Area Flute Association http://rafaflutes.org/get-involved/donate/, the Dorothea Dix Parks Conservancy http://dorotheadixpark.org/donate, or a charity of your choice promoting social and economic justice.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.