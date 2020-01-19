Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly W. Wilson


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly W. Wilson Obituary
Kimberly W. Wilson

April 10, 1965 - January 11, 2020

Apex

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Kimberly W. Wilson, age 54, who passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2020.

Our grief is lightened by the knowledge that she has found peace and has lifted her spirit to God. Kim was a beautiful woman who wanted to give of herself to others. She pursued an education in health sciences and became a certified medical assistant. She was a loving aunt to her four nieces and nephew, and an artist who enjoyed painting and singing. She was a "free spirit" who loved to travel and she adored all animals, especially her three cats. Her passing leaves a hole in the fabric of our family that will not be mended until we are once again reunited with her in Heaven.

She is survived by her mother: Marisha Coley Manning; father: J. Warren Creech; step-mother: Margaret Edwards Creech; sister: Lisa Creech Saleh; brother-in-law: Mounir Saleh; and by her nieces and nephew: Fairuz Noelle Saleh Scott, Simone Saleh Lawson, Gabrielle Saleh, Cecile Saleh and Jaden Saleh.

Private Services and Burial will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with her immediate family at Mitchell Funeral Home and Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Foundation of Hope - 6401 Glenwood Avenue - Raleigh, NC 27617 or by online donation at www.walkforhope.com.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -