|
|
Kimberly W. Wilson
April 10, 1965 - January 11, 2020
Apex
Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Kimberly W. Wilson, age 54, who passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2020.
Our grief is lightened by the knowledge that she has found peace and has lifted her spirit to God. Kim was a beautiful woman who wanted to give of herself to others. She pursued an education in health sciences and became a certified medical assistant. She was a loving aunt to her four nieces and nephew, and an artist who enjoyed painting and singing. She was a "free spirit" who loved to travel and she adored all animals, especially her three cats. Her passing leaves a hole in the fabric of our family that will not be mended until we are once again reunited with her in Heaven.
She is survived by her mother: Marisha Coley Manning; father: J. Warren Creech; step-mother: Margaret Edwards Creech; sister: Lisa Creech Saleh; brother-in-law: Mounir Saleh; and by her nieces and nephew: Fairuz Noelle Saleh Scott, Simone Saleh Lawson, Gabrielle Saleh, Cecile Saleh and Jaden Saleh.
Private Services and Burial will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with her immediate family at Mitchell Funeral Home and Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Foundation of Hope - 6401 Glenwood Avenue - Raleigh, NC 27617 or by online donation at www.walkforhope.com.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020