Kitty Lou Batts
Kitty Lou Chestnutt Batts

Fuquay-Varina

Kitty Lou Chestnutt Batts passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1941 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1005 Lake Wheeler Road, Fuquay-Varina. Officiating will be Rev. Timmy Blair. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00, prior to the service. Inurnment will follow the service at the church cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, George Leonard Batts; her mother, Katherine J. Chestnutt Rowland and her father, William F. Chestnutt. She was also preceded by her stepfather, B.C. Rowland.

Kitty graduated from Fuquay Springs High School and Hardbargers Business College. She retired from Stockton White Mortgage Bankers Bank in 1978. She previously worked at First citizens Bank, where she met the love of her life, George L. Batts. They were married on June 5, 1966 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her special son, Caleb Batts and wife, Joy; four grandchildren, the joys of her life, Luke, Kinsey, Spencer, and Seth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, Youth Department, 4440-A Piney Grove Road, Anger, NC 27501.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
