RALEIGH

Kristi Meyers Brinson, 57, of Raleigh, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her family's home in Wake Forest surrounded by her family. She was born in Wake County and was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and best friend to many. Her presence and loving spirit will be greatly missed.

Kristi loved her two girls more than anything in the world. They spent many hours together exercising, watching TV, especially all episodes of Monk, dining out, hanging out, laughing, and just having a good time. Kristi enjoyed being around her sisters, nieces, and nephews. Kristi had a knack for finding 4 leaf clovers. No matter where she was, she would always find at least one four-leaf clover! Kristi always loved being around her favorite little man...her 5-pound dog Charlie! When she'd be able to take a trip to Wilmington, you'd certainly find her there, as it was her favorite place to be with her life-partner. We all love her and will miss her terribly.

Private services will be held at a future date.

Kristi was survived by her daughters, Julia Brinson and Jada Brinson both of Raleigh; parents Stuart & Donna Stroud Meyers of Wake Forest; Deborah Johnson & husband Stephen of Wake Forest, Michel Hanenberg & husband Will of Raleigh, Ken Green & wife Mary of Myrtle Beach, SC and Michael Green & wife Emily of Myrtle Beach, SC; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.

A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400

www.cswfuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.
