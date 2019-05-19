Kristie Lynette Melton



August 25, 1978 - May 16, 2019



Concord



Kristie Lynette Melton, 40, of Concord passed away Thursday May 16 at her home.



Memorial services for Kristie will be 2pm Monday, May 20 at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, with Rev. David Armstrong officiating. The Melton family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service.



Kristie was born in Cabarrus County, August 25, 1978 to William H. Melton and Dale Barbee Melton. Kristie was a 1996 graduate of A.L. Brown High School. Kristie was also a long time and devoted employee of FedEx Ground at both the Charlotte and Asheville terminals. During her tenure with FedEx she was the recipient of numerous honors and awards.



Kristie is survived by her mother Dale Barbee Melton of Concord; father William H. Melton and wife Nancy of Raleigh; aunts, Connie Barnhardt (Dennis), Wendy Lineberry (Scott), Jatana Almond; cousins, Alan Barnhardt, Kenneth Barnhardt (Lenora), Nikki McCord (Chris), Samantha Lineberry (Wyatt), Zach Almond (Cori), Heather Cline (Brandon); stepbrother Jason Haney.



Memorials in Kristie's honor may be directed to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.



Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Melton family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019