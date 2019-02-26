Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
8400 Poole Road
Knightdale, NC
Kristin Fromm Obituary
Kristin Leigh Fromm

Wendell

Kristin Leigh Fromm, 44, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Wake Med.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her parents: John and Judith Fromm of Wendell; and a sister, Anna Stroud and her husband, Kelly.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
