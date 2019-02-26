|
|
Kristin Leigh Fromm
Wendell
Kristin Leigh Fromm, 44, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Wake Med.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her parents: John and Judith Fromm of Wendell; and a sister, Anna Stroud and her husband, Kelly.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019