Kyle Mathew Early



Wake Forest



Kyle Mathew Early, precious son of Tammy and Ronnie Early, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Kyle was born on June 9, 1999 and was an avid personal computer gamer who loved physical fitness. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol for the past 4 years and was a member of the Republican National Committee. He loved all of God's creatures, especially his turtle Vader and his lizard, Geico. Kyle was a gentle and kind young man who took pride in helping others. He was pure of heart and never said anything ill to another. He was born with autism and society never understood him. He was different, never less despite how others treated him. Kyle was one of the most intelligent and funny young men that you could ever meet. He struggled through most of his life because he could never conform to what society thought he should be. In the end, he found peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We love you forever. Rest in Peace Son.



A celebration of Kyle's life will be held at 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon, May 4, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2124 Oak Grove Church Road, Youngsville, NC 27596. Visitation will be held from 6-8 Friday evening, May 3, 2019 in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.



In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his brother, Coltin Early and by his grandma, Connie O'Brien.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org or to the Autism Society of NC at www.autismsociety-nc.org



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



www.brightfunerals.com Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019