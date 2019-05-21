|
L. Willard Haley
September 28, 1924 - May 19, 2019
Wake Forest
L. Willard Haley, 94, passed away on Sunday morning May 19, 2019. He was born in Franklin County the son of the late Sarah Brogden Haley and N.C. Haley. He was preceded in death by his wife Leola Scarborough Haley.
Mr. Haley was retired from the Royal Cotton Mill, Acatel, Winn Dixie and the Kenly Auction.
A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Thursday morning May 23, 2019 at the Rolesville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Scarborough Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters; Susan Anders and husband Bob of Rolesville, Kelly Haley of Wake Forest, grandchildren; Stephanie Kittrell, Kamie Aquino, Sean Anders, Kayla Stallings, Katie Stallings and Kacie Mae, great grandchildren; Adalynn Kittrell and Emma Anders.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 185 Rolesville, NC 27571.
Friends may visit with the family from 9 – 10:45 prior to the service in the Rolesville Baptist Church Family Life Center.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
Published in The News & Observer on May 21, 2019